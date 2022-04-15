Traders Purchase High Volume of JOANN Put Options (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the average volume of 134 put options.

In other JOANN news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,575 shares of company stock worth $1,218,014.

Get JOANN alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,713,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 592,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 323,517 shares during the last quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in JOANN by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 248,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Guggenheim lowered JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

JOAN stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.41 million and a PE ratio of 7.80. JOANN has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $735.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 62.50% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.