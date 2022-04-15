TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TACT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.67.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Shares of TACT stock opened at $8.48 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc bought 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the third quarter worth $6,734,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.