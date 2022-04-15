TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TACT. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 million, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.93. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransAct Technologies by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

