Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $775.93 Million

Equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $775.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $794.00 million and the lowest is $740.56 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $628.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of TNL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 532,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,405. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,609,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,376,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,571,000 after purchasing an additional 87,786 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,250,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 247,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,259,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

