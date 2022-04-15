TravelNote Trading Down 16.9% This Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (TVNT) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $12,240.56 and approximately $107.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TravelNote has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,027.44 or 0.07476840 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,396.53 or 0.99766885 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00041449 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.