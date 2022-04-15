Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC) Short Interest Update

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 326,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ATVC opened at $9.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

