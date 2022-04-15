TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 356.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,266 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261,796 shares during the quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of TripAdvisor worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $159,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other TripAdvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,100. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

