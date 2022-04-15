Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. 8,407,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,875,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.15.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

