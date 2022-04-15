Truist Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $655.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of CRK opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after buying an additional 6,336,555 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,491,522 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,043,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 1,344,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $10,558,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

