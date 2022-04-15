Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $51.78

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.78 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 164643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.