Trust Wallet Token Price Down 11.6% Over Last 7 Days (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00002700 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $312.72 million and approximately $16.81 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.18 or 0.07463300 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,221.04 or 1.00054713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00041380 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 858,094,211 coins and its circulating supply is 288,094,211 coins. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

