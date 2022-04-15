TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 15th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $65.48 million and approximately $621,802.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00034517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00105178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

