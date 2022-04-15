Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.50), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

NYSE TNP opened at $12.15 on Friday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $221.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter worth $280,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

