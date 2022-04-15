Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,518 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $39,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $95.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

