UBS Group Reiterates €121.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($131.52) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($127.17) price objective on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($142.39) price objective on Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.43 ($114.60).

Shares of Krones stock opened at €71.75 ($77.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Krones has a 12 month low of €67.50 ($73.37) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($108.26). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €79.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €87.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

