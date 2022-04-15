Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) versus Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Financial Survey

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Udemy alerts:

This table compares Udemy and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy N/A N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute 7.78% 27.11% 6.49%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Udemy and Universal Technical Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 10 0 2.77 Universal Technical Institute 0 0 3 0 3.00

Udemy currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.81%. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.49%. Given Udemy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Universal Technical Institute.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Udemy and Universal Technical Institute’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $518.16 million 3.37 -$80.03 million N/A N/A Universal Technical Institute $335.08 million 0.94 $14.58 million $0.39 24.54

Universal Technical Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Udemy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc. operates a platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform allows to access approximately 183,000 courses in 75 languages. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Universal Technical Institute (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. In addition, the company provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 12 campuses. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.