UniLayer Hits Market Cap of $4.36 Million (LAYER)

UniLayer (LAYER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One UniLayer coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $997,668.00 worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About UniLayer

LAYER is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,527,721 coins. UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniLayer’s official website is unilayer.app

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

UniLayer Coin Trading

