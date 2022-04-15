Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,057,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362,850 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Unilever by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,011,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,688,000 after purchasing an additional 225,117 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 29,662.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Unilever by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,479,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,080,000 after purchasing an additional 282,047 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,440,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,770,000 after purchasing an additional 306,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,404. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.86. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.