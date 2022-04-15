United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.960-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.30.

In related news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $51,247.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,621 shares of company stock worth $6,604,537. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 1,622.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 404,165 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

