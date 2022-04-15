Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 37.25%.

UNTY opened at $28.35 on Friday. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $296.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.70%.

In other news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $169,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $81,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $389,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

