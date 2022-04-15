Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.88.

UNM stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.92. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 340,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 233,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

