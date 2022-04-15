Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Up 6.2%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) shares shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.88. 4,519,481 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 2,781,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ur-Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $399.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.81.

In other Ur-Energy news, Chairman Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 239,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $430,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ur-Energy by 112.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

