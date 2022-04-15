USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.14 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, USANA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $77.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 72.2% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,851 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

