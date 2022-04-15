Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.09. 268,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,338. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.11.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

