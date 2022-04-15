Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Lowered by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,121,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 513,977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,280,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,766,000 after acquiring an additional 244,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $56.43. 2,976,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,140,842. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.11.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

