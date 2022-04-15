Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $187.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.18. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $176.31 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

