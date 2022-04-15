Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Increased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 190.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after buying an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $684,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,046,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,756,868. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.10. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

