VeChain Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market cap of $3.95 billion and $186.56 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000093 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009000 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

