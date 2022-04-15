Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,932,000 after purchasing an additional 35,451 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,017,000 after purchasing an additional 93,779 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,309,000 after purchasing an additional 130,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV opened at $191.46 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.74 and its 200-day moving average is $250.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

