Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Shares of VEEV opened at $191.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.92. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $166.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

