Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:VNE remained flat at $$36.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.24. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54.

Veoneer ( NYSE:VNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veoneer news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $3,869,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter worth about $970,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Veoneer by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

