VeriCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $37.00 (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 41.6% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $127,025.39 and $37.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,391.14 or 0.99968045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00059787 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00025112 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,931,970 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

