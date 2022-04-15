Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Sells $32,248.80 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,546,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $8.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

