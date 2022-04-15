Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Sells $32,248.80 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,546,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma plc has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $8.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
About Verona Pharma (Get Rating)
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verona Pharma (VRNA)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.