Vertcoin Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $19.76 million and $514,926.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,920,410 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

