Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden Sells 15,789 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
VRTX stock opened at $287.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.45. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.