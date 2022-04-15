Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden Sells 15,789 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VRTX stock opened at $287.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.45. The company has a market cap of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.