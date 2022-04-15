Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $36.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 301,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,333,793 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $10.01.

VERU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

