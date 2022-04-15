Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vincerx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NASDAQ:VINC opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. Vincerx Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,303,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,941,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,312,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after acquiring an additional 778,738 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 654,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after acquiring an additional 401,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

