Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 280,000 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 1,783.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.15% of Gildan Activewear worth $12,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 106,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,508. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

