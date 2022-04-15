Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $18,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,226,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,539 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 462.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 165,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 136,236 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 63,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,395,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,812,402. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

