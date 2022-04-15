Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 892.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.62. 183,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,271. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 0.92. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.97.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $470,316 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

