Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $244.29. 229,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,990. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.63 and a 200 day moving average of $232.28.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

