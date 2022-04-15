Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $14.95 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 634,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TELUS were worth $14,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 439,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TU. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

