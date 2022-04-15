Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.11% of Camden Property Trust worth $19,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.71.

NYSE CPT traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.62. 675,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,860. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.94. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.77%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

