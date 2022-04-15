Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.13% of Apartment Income REIT worth $10,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIRC traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $52.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,598. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

