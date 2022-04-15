Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 34,800 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.29% of SITE Centers worth $9,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,032,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,414 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 913.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 714,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 644,066 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SITE Centers by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 566,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

SITC stock remained flat at $$16.41 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,897. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 1.60.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 106.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

