Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, an increase of 119.1% from the March 15th total of 547,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 693,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,245,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,322,000 after buying an additional 112,002 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE VIST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 519,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,594. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $782.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.69.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

