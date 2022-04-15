Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Visteon from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visteon from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Visteon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $94.55 on Monday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Visteon by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

