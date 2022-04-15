Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given New €13.10 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.10 ($14.24) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VIVHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.93) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised Vivendi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of VIVHY stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $14.23.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

