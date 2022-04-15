Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,534 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 400.01%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

