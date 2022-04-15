vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

VTVT opened at $0.79 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -1.59.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

