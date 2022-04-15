vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded vTv Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
VTVT opened at $0.79 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -1.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 34,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
About vTv Therapeutics (Get Rating)
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
